Norwegian cod farmer Norcod is launching a private share placement to raise between NOK 125-175 million (€11 million/$12.1 million - €15.4 million/$17 million).

The proceeds will be used to increase biomass in line with its production plan, develop two new locations and for general corporate purposes.

The application period began Thursday afternoon and ends Friday.

The day before the fundraising began, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries announced it would maintain its order for Norcod to harvest fish in three locations following an earlier discovery of spawning cod in its cages.