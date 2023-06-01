Alaska's budding mariculture industry has gotten a boost from NOAA, which announced it has plans to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas (AOAs) in Alaska state waters.

These areas will be selected through engagement with tribes and the public, a process that allows constituents to share their community, tribal and stewardship goals for sustainable aquaculture development in Alaska’s coastal and marine waters, according to NOAA.

"We will only be working in state waters, not federal waters," said Danielle Blacklock, director for NOAA's office of aquaculture, in a conference call Thursday.