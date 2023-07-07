New Zealand King Salmon has appointed Carl Carrington as its new CEO.
He replaces acting CEO Graeme Tregidga, who temporarily took the role last year after long-running CEO Grant Rosewarne stepped down.
The company has been under the guidance of acting CEO Graeme Tregidga for the last eight months.
