Seafood companies in the Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik are facing further uncertainty following new volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula on Thursday.

The eruption started around 6 a.m. local time following intense seismic activity near the site of an earlier eruption on Dec. 18 a few kilometers northeast of Grindavik, which is roughly 25 miles from Reykjavik. This is the third eruption on the peninsula since December.

The fishing town has largely been evacuated since November, but companies and locals have for some time been allowed back to work in the town during office hours.