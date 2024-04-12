Grieg Seafood has launched a new assessment tool for feed ingredients designed to give salmon farmers greater oversight of risks in the supply chain, two company officials told IntraFish.

The tool, developed in partnership with the Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), will enable companies to better identify and address environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and provide a common framework for salmon farmers to engage with feed suppliers.

One of the main benefits of the scheme, according to Kristina Furnes, Grieg Seafood’s chief communications officer, is that salmon farmers and feed suppliers will be able to follow a shared methodology.