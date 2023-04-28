The Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI), which is part of the University of Maine, was recently awarded $2.5 million (€2.3 million) to improve recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) in the state for both finfish and shellfish.

Deborah Bouchard, director of the research institute, told IntraFish this is the first time the University has received congressional funding specifically to address land-based aquaculture issues.

That's important because Maine is now one of the US epicenters for land-based aquaculture projects, with Nordic Aquafarms, Kingfish Maine, Whole Oceans and others attempting build commercial-scale production facilities in the state.