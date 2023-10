A large number of fish were killed at a Mowi-owned site off western Norway as the company prepared the cage for a non-medicinal delicing.

Around 5,100 fish, or 2.5 percent, were crushed to death Sept. 18 off Tennoya island, at a weight of around 1.5 kilos each.

"There was a strong current in the period from when the cage was strung up to the start of treatment," it says on the form filled out by Mowi for the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.