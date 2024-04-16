A trial between Norway-based salmon giant Mowi and the Norwegian government is underway after Mowi took legal action last fall against the government over the country's new aquaculture resource tax.

In the case, Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, is addressing the so-called minimum deduction aspect of the tax, which took effect Jan. 1.

Under the Norwegian government's new aquaculture tax plan, salmon farmers now have to pay a basic rent tax of 25 percent on the profit from their sea-based farming activities, in addition to a 22 percent corporation tax.