Iceland-based Arctic Fish reported a significant increase in quarterly earnings thanks to record salmon harvest.

The company, majority owned by Norwegian salmon giant Mowi, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 50 percent to €6.2 million ($6.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenue almost doubled to €18.9 million ($20.3 million).

"Biological production performed as expected after a difficult autumn, where the company faced persistent lice issues," Arctic Fish said in a statement accompanying its fourth-quarter results.