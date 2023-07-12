Land-based salmon farmer Danish Salmon, which is backed by Japanese seafood giants Marubeni and Nissui, managed to turn a profit in its latest fiscal year ending March 2023 despite seeing a 20 percent increase in its costs.
Marubeni, Nissui-backed land-based farmer Danish Salmon reverses losses despite 20% increase in costs
The company is looking to further distance itself from Norwegian salmon prices by stabilizing its own production and generating activity in a different market, it said.
12 July 2023 4:10 GMT Updated 12 July 2023 4:10 GMT
