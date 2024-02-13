Greek seabass and seabream producer Avramar has appointed Eugenio Meschini as its new CEO.

Meschini replaces outgoing CEO Thor Talseth, who will assume an advisory role at the company. Talseth took up the CEO position in 2022.

Meschini has previously worked for US-based asset management firm Amerra Capital Management -- a primary investor in Avramar -- and US-based feed giant Cargill, the company said in an announcement.

Most recently, Meschini was a managing director at Amerra, where he supervised a number of the firms' private equity investments.