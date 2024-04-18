Pancreatic disease (PD) has been detected in fish in submersible cages in Norway belonging to Leroy Seafood Group.

"We are working to track infection routes, but so far we do not have a conclusion," wrote Leroy Sjotroll General Manager Morten Fjaereide in an email to IntraFish.

The farm in Gjengane in western Norway is among several facilities where Leroy uses submersible cages.

These cages allow fish to be farmed at deeper depths -- in Leroy's case, at around 30 meters below the surface -- a strategy meant to reduce the impacts of disease and sea lice found nearer the surface and in warmer water.