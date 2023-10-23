Land-based eel producer American Unagi has appointed Chris Herring its new director of sales and business development.

Herring brings more than two decades of seafood industry experience to the role, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing at Leroy Seafood USA, where he spent nearly four and a half years.

As well as expanding Leroy's fresh and frozen Atlantic salmon program, Herring has a track record in building and developing relationships with key customers, identifying strategic growth opportunities and implementing effective sales strategies.

He has also oversaw operations and logistics, working with retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers.

American Unagi finished construction on its 240 metric ton recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) production facility in 2022 at a cost of around $10 million (€8.2 million).

"Chris is a valuable addition to helping the American Unagi team with that mission and to help drive business growth, enhance customer relationships, and lead the sales and business development efforts as our company continues to grow," American Unagi founder and CEO Sara Rademaker said.