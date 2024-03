Seafood companies in the Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik experienced initial power failure following yet another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula on Saturday.

The volcano erupted for the fourth time in three months on shortly after 8 p.m local time.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office, which had warned for weeks that a new eruption was likely, said the eruption opened a 3 kilometer-long fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.