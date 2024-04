Land-based flatfish farmer Stolt Sea Farm (SSF) saw its revenue and earnings leap in the first quarter, thanks to higher sales volumes and firm prices for both its sole and turbot.

The company, which has its main operations in Spain and sells its products in more than 30 countries, reported an operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass of $6.9 million (€6.4 million) in the quarter, up 21 percent on the same period a year ago.

Revenue similarly increased 21 percent to $30.6