The volume of salmon harvested from land-based farms will more than double this year as the industry enters a "critical" phase, a leading seafood analyst said.

Lars Daniel Garshol, analyst with Norwegian seafood data and analysis firm Kontali, forecast global production of land-based salmon at 20,000 metric tons this year, as a new wave of producers seeks to fill a widening gap between global supply and demand.

Output would double again in 2025, he said, to reach closer to 40,000 metric tons.