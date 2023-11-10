Per Grieg-backed land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood needs to raise another NOK 165 million (€13.9 million/$14.8 million), as construction costs at its Japanese facility continue to increase.

The project's total capital is now placed at NOK 1.24 billion (€104.2 million/$111.3 million), up from NOK 1.195 billion (€100.5 million/$107.2 million) in the second quarter -- a 17 percent increase from start of construction two and a half years ago.

The company said a rise in operational cost drivers, financing, and CAPEX require it to raise additional funds, totaling NOK 165 million (€13.9