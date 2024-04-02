Land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners' first harvest will be slightly delayed as it adjusts the water circulation system at its Gaotong facility in China, the company said Tuesday.

The China-based company said it carried out test harvesting at the facility during Easter with positive results in both quality and yield.

However, following the tests, the company decided to implement what it said were "minor adjustments" to the water circulation system, delaying its first harvest.

The company is now planning to begin harvesting on April 22.