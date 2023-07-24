Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire is urging anyone with an interest in its Danish site that was destroyed by fire in September 2021 to "get in touch to explore opportunities."
Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire urges interested parties to 'get in touch' as demolition of fire ravaged Danish site nears completion
The company is currently 'looking at all options' for the site in Denmark that was destroyed by fire in September 2021.
24 July 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 24 July 2023 4:01 GMT
