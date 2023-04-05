Dutch land-based yellowtail farmer The Kingfish Company's American subsidiary Kingfish Maine has harvested its first fish.

The first small batch of yellowtail will be distributed and served at restaurants in Maine, Boston, Washington DC and California over the next two months.

“We have worked three years to arrive at this point, including harvesting our first Dutch yellowtail from Maine and completing our permits for our Jonesport facility,” Kingfish Maine Operations Manager Megan Sorby said.

Earlier this month, the company won a building permit appeal for its Maine site.