AquaFounders Capital is in talks with potential strategic investors as it attempts to raise funds for its ‘Farm in a Box’ concept, a means for producing fish using recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology.

The land-based farming pioneer also plans a separate fundraising round for its second venture, a black cod farm in the Netherlands, after a hatchery is established at the site. Co-founder Thue Holm told IntraFish the hatchery could be operational by September, although there were “a few moving pieces” to this timeline.