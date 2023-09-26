Icelandic land-based Arctic char producer Matorka has appointed Maryke Musson as its new chief operating officer.

Musson was previously an executive at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research in Durban, before which she worked as a general manager for Dutch land-based yellowtail farmer The Kingfish Company.

Icelandic private equity firm Freyja acquired 15 percent of Matorka in 2021, joining private equity firm Aqua-Spark which invested in the company in 2018.

The deal aimed to strengthen the company and cement its goal to fully utilize its current license for 6,000 metric tons standing biomass, Matorka said at the time.

The company is based in Kopavogur, in western Iceland.