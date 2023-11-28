Canada-based land-based salmon producer Sustainable Blue said an incident earlier this month that led to the loss of 100,000 fish will create a seventh-month production lag for the company.

Sustainable Blue CEO Kirk Havercroft told IntraFish the company's biggest customer is Canada retailer Sobey's, which purchases fresh salmon fillets from the company.

"We've had a constructive dialogue with them," he told IntraFish, adding the fish lost were Sustainable Blue's largest at between 2-4 kilos.

On Nov.