Deadly jellyfish attacks and an outbreak of Pancreatic disease (PD) are the main reasons Norway reported a record number of mortalities in its farmed salmon sector last year.

A total of 62.7 million salmon died in Norwegian netpens during 2023, which was 6 million more than during the previous year, according to a report by the Norwegian Veterinary Institute. Norway's Institute of Marine Research has put this number slightly higher, at 65 million.

The mortality figures apply to fish in netpens, and mortalities during the hatchery stage are not included.