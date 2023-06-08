Japanese seafood behemoth Nissui reported strong earnings and record-high revenue in its most recent fiscal year, crediting a sharp turnaround in its aquaculture division for the figures.

Total revenues for the Japanese giant hit JPY 768.2 trillion (€5.1 billion/$5.5 billion) for the year, a 10.7 percent increase year-on-year and the highest in the company's more than 100-year history. Japan's fiscal year ends on March 31.

Nissui's Marine Products Division recorded sales of JPY 3.3 billion (€2.2 billion/$2.4 billion) for 2022, a 14 percent increase on the year prior. Operating profits of JPY 185 billion (€1.2 billion/$1.3 billion), were up 46 percent.

Nissui's marine products business demonstrated steady sales growth, contributing to the company's overall financial performance.

Nissui credited increasing sales volumes of coho salmon as well as improved yellowtail production for this uptick, which saw an increase in operating profits of JPY 29 billion (€194 million/$204 million).

These good results were bolstered by substantial cost reductions in the group's North American processing operations.

Shares in Nissui, which had been trading at JPY 587 (€3.94/$4.21) prior to the announcement on May 12 have leapt to JPY 646 (€4.34/$4.64) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as of Tuesday June 6, the highest figure in almost two years, and a 20 percent increase in the past year.

The report ended on a cautionary note warning that the performance of the company's food business continued to be impacted by rising raw material costs and the depreciation of the yen.

The second-largest Japanese seafood company, Nissui started as a fisheries company in 1911 but since has developed into and international conglomerate, with a huge presence in processed products such as surimi, canned fish, frozen foods and omega-3 refined fish oil for the pharmaceutical industry.

Nissui's vast portfolio includes Dutch Harbor-based seafood processor UniSea, frozen seafood brand Gorton's, a stake in Alaska pollock harvester Glacier Fish Company, and seafood importer F. W. Bryce. The company also owns Cite Marine, Nordic Seafood, Cite Marine, Flatfish and other companies in Europe and the UK, as well as Chilean salmon farmer Salmones Antarctica, a stake in New Zealand-based Sealord and multiple Asian divisions.

The company has continued to expand in recent years into several product areas and regions. Most recently, in May, the company announced an investment in Australian land-based seaweed startup, Immersion Group.