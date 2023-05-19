Japanese seafood behemoth Nissui is investing in Australian land-based seaweed startup, Immersion Group.

The Victoria-based company specializes in the cultivation of asparagopsis, a type of red seaweed that has been shown to reduce methane emissions from ruminants by inhibiting the growth of certain types of bacteria within the animals' gut.

Methane from cattle is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, cows and other farm animals are responsible for as much as 14 percent of human-induced climate emissions.

Asparagopsis has been found to suppress methane emissions from cattle by up to 98 percent, and has also been found to improve growth by up to 26 percent by improving metabolism.