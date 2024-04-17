City officials in Belfast, Maine, where Nordic Aquafarms has been attempting for years to build a land-based salmon farm, on Tuesday handed down a critical decision that could further delay or even potentially kill the long-awaited project.

The Belfast City Council voted to vacate and repeal completely an eminent domain action that in 2021 allowed Nordic Aquafarms crucial access to a mudflat it requires for outflow pipes for its land-based salmon farm. Eminent domain allows US government entities to take private property and convert it into public use.