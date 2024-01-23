Norwegian industrial conglomerate Bewi Invest didn't know that when it chose the seafood industry as its new growth area that it would come so far so quickly.

Bewi, historically focused on heavy industry and real estate, only identified aquaculture as a new target growth platform two and a half years ago. But in that short period, the company has built up a significant stake.

Last year, Bewi Invest bought 44 percent of the salmon company Sinkaberghansen for NOK 2.2 billion (€192 million/$209 million).