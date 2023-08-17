India’s Parliament has amended legislation to allow for the expansion of coastal aquaculture and to reduce red tape to help small-scale farmers in the country.

As a result of the change, hundreds of thousands of small aquaculture farmers will no longer have to obtain Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearances from multiple agencies.

Coastal aquaculture in India has evolved beyond only shrimp farming to include activities such as seaweed farming, and these activities often bring important revenue and employment opportunities to the local area, India-based Krishi Jagran reports.



India is the second largest fish-producing country in the world accounting for over 7.5 percent of global production, and the fourth largest exporter of fish in the world, according to Maritime Economy Publications.