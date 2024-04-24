On the shore of the Caspian Sea, a privately owned enterprise from Azerbaijan is aiming to develop its caviar brand as a leading light in sustainable aquaculture.

Azerbaijan Fish Farm has invested around $20 million (€18.7 million) in construction of a plant where it grows sturgeon from its own endemic broodstock, said Rufat Tabasaranskiy, chairman of parent company Lu-Mun Holding.

“Our main markets are the markets where people really do value our environmental commitment,” Tabasaranskiy told IntraFish. “In reality, that’s the USA.”