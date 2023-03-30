Icelandic salmon farmer Ice Fish Farm is conducting a private placement to raise proceeds for biomass build-up and capex for 2023 and 2024.

The company aims to raise €44 million ($48 million) by issuing new shares in the company.

In February, the company reached an agreement for a bank financing facility of up to €156.2 million with DNB Bank, Nordea Bank, Arion Banki and Landsbankinn, and one condition to this financing included that the company needed to raise €44 million ($48 million) in new equity.