The Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik, which was affected by a volcanic eruption on Dec. 18, is preparing for yet another possible eruption.

The land around one of Iceland's most important fishing towns has continued to rise following the last eruption, and this type of land rise is typically followed by an eruption.

"The situation is very uncertain at the moment. Scientists think there will be another eruption so we are all just waiting," Eirikur Oli Dagbjartsson, fishing fleet manager of Grindavik-based whitefish group Thorbjorn, told IntraFish.