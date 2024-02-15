Icelandic Salmon posted a sharp drop in its quarterly operating profit after suffering a lice infestation at facilities in Talknafjordur, Iceland, towards the end of last year.

The company, part-owned by Norway’s SalMar, reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €2 million ($2.1 million), down from €9.3 million ($9.9 million) a year earlier. It attributed the decline to higher costs related to the forced harvesting of salmon at one of its sites.

Icelandic Salmon’s production division, known as Arnarlax, and Mowi-controlled Arctic Fish were forced