Icelandic salmon farmer Ice Fish Farm focused on rebuilding biomass following an infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) outbreak last year, which resulted in a drop in revenue and harvests during the third quarter of the year.

The Olso-listed company reported an operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before fair value adjustment of biomass of NOK 3.5 million (€290,000/$320,000) during the third quarter, up from NOK 1.2 million (€102,000/$111,000) last year, while its NOK 23.7 million (€1.9 million/$2.1 million) in revenue was significantly down from NOK 178.4