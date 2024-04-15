Icelandic land-based salmon farming company Laxey has hired Norway’s Akva Group to design and build the first of six growout modules planned for its site on the archipelago of Vestmannaeyjar, around 150 kilometers southeast of Reykjavik.

Each module is designed to produce 4,500 metric tons of salmon annually, culminating in a total output of 27,000 metric tons when all six are built, said Akva in a statement.

In September, supported by €42 million ($45 million) in financing, Laxey contracted Akva to install a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) for smolt production in Vestmannaeyjar.