Icelandic land-based salmon company Laxey is hoping to raise a further €50 million ($53 million) in capital before year-end, Laxey Chairman Larus Asgeirsson told IntraFish.

The company, which previously operated as Icelandic Land Farmed Salmon, announced last week it had secured €42 million ($45 million) from local investors as part of its first fund raising round.

Management are working with Norway-based investment bank Arctic Securities on its ongoing round, and is primarily hoping to attract an international strategic investor base.