Icelandic land-based salmon company Laxey is hoping to raise a further €100 million ($105 million) before year-end, Laxey Chairman Larus Asgeirsson told IntraFish.

The company, which previously operated as Icelandic Land Farmed Salmon, announced last week it had secured €42 million ($45 million) from local investors as part of its first fund raising round.

Management are working with Norway-based investment bank Arctic Securities on its ongoing round, and is primarily hoping to attract an international strategic investor base.

“If we raise our intended sum, we would be fully funded for the first phase and could move on to the second phase,” Asgeirsson said.