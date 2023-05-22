Icelandic aquaculture companies are forming a new industry association called Iceland Aquaculture and Ocean Forum (IAOF).

The main themes of the organization are focused on two pillars: sustainable growth of Iceland’s aquaculture sector, and the ocean's future and welfare.

IAOF aims to become a platform for international cooperation about marine aquaculture -- both at sea and on land -- as well as to deal with challenges related to climate change, exploitation and sustainability.

The association will organize the first annual Iceland Aquaculture and Oceans Conference together with Icelandic bank Arion Bank in Reykjavik during the first two days of June this year.

"To form such a broad aquaculture sector association from both ocean and land producers has long been an objective for the Icelandic industry," IAOF Chair Kjartan Olafsson said.

Olafsson is also the chairman of Iceland-based salmon producer Arnarlax.

"We can now engage in a number of joint activities for the benefits of the industry and for Iceland," Olafsson said.