Grieg Seafood is investing around $39 million (€36 million) in its Atlantic Canada Newfoundland operations this year, with the latest investment of $10.6 million (€9.6 million) going toward the first phase of construction of a new post-smolt building.

The company earlier this month announced it is working with Marco Construction and Olympic Construction on the post-smolt recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) facility, which will be located in the Marystown Industrial Park, next to other Grieg Newfoundland operations.

The company currently operates a land-based RAS facility consisting of a hatchery, a nursery and a smolt unit in Marystown, as well as five marine farms in Placentia Bay.

During this phase, the foundation and groundwork for the site will be finalized. The second phase will include the construction of the actual building.

The company said earlier this month the first generation of fish completed their first year in Placentia Bay in two marine farms with positive results, including high survival and good growth. The first harvest is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, with an expected production of 5,000 metric tons.

The company is building the farming region from scratch, and the Newfoundland project includes long-term exclusive farming rights in the Placentia Bay area.

"Newfoundland has been through one summer and one winter, and they will have one more summer before we can start harvesting the fish," Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg, said of the operation in May.

He said the fish survived the harsh winter and were also able to go down to depths of 40 meters, compared to previous netpens in Newfoundland where the fish can only go 10-15 meters.

"Our equipment is robust," he said.

The company is currently transferring the second generation of salmon from its land-based facilities in Marystown to three new marine farms in Placentia Bay.

The timing of the second construction phase of the post-smolt building may be contingent upon several factors, in particular the completion of a full “grow-to-harvest cycle” in Placentia Bay, the company said.

Grieg increased its first quarter revenue slightly but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and profit before tax declined compared to the same period last year, partly due to continuous biological challenges.

At the end of the first quarter, the company reported it had 3,100 metric tons of biomass at sea with an average weight of 1.6 kilograms in Newfoundland specifically.

"We are still in an early phase and will expand the project gradually and in line with biological developments," the company said of the region.

So far, operational costs have remained high for the company in Newfoundland, with operational EBIT at a loss of NOK 27.6 million ($2.7 million/€2.4 million).

Grieg is also closely watching the federal government’s plan to transition the salmon farming industry in British Columbia, stating it is "also a factor for consideration, as Grieg Seafood operates in both Newfoundland and British Columbia."