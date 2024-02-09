Grieg Seafood has contested a ruling by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority to cull salmon in four of its cages in northern Norway due to a spate of jellyfish attacks.

The situation at Grieg Seafood’s Vinnalandet facility is being reassessed and a new ruling will be issued next week, a spokesman for the company’s Finnmark division said. No fish have been culled to date.

“Those who were at the location saw that there are considerably fewer jellyfish now,” said Roger Pedersen, press officer for Grieg Seafood Finnmark.