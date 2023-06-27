A new global study shows the aquaculture industry is among the most vulnerable sectors to human-induced environmental change around the world.

Species invasion, inland eutrophication -- or the over-enrichment of water bodies with nutrients-- ocean warming, and sea level rise were cited by the report as the main threats to "blue food" production in the United States and elsewhere.

Blue food production includes food derived from aquatic animals, plants or algae that are caught or cultivated in freshwater and marine environments.