Norwegian cod farmer Ode has agreed to buy the harvesting arm of salmon producer Masoval for an undisclosed sum, the final step in its rapid growth to becoming a fully integrated producer and supplier.

Ode, formerly known as Gadus Group, said it planned this year to develop the Western Seaproducts facility in the western Norwegian town of Vartdal into a larger, specialized facility for harvesting and processing cod.

"By acquiring the processing plant in Vartdal, we are now involved all the way from the egg to the customer, a process that takes three years," Ode CEO and founder Ola Kvalheim said in a statement Friday.