Two founders behind land-based yellowtail kingfish producer the Kingfish Company and land-based salmon group Atlantic Sapphire are launching an investment firm focused on the emerging land-based aquaculture sector.

Ohad Maiman from the Kingfish Company and Thue Holm from Atlantic Sapphire have established the investment firm AquaFounders Capital.

"It is currently too early to disclose fund specifics, including potential investors and fund target size, as discussions are ongoing," Maiman told IntraFish.

Likely investors could, however, include family offices and institutional investors, he said.