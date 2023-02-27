Norwegian tycoon and former NTS owner Helge Gaso is making a new foray into the well boat industry.

Norway-based investment firm Froy Kapital, which was established last year and is part-owned by Gaso, recently acquired a well boat and established a shipping company called Njord Aquashipping.

Gaso established Froy Kapital last summer with former salmon industry top executives Harry Boe and Klaus Hatlebrekke.

The vessel will be called Njord Pioner and has a cargo volume of 1,500 cubic meters.

"We think the wellboat market is an interesting space," Froy Kapital CEO Roger Granheim told Intrafish.