Former High Liner and Blue Harvest Fisheries CEO Keith Decker announced Friday that he was liquidating his holdings in a facility he took over as collateral for a loan he granted to the ill-fated Maine-based American Aquafarms. IntraFish has also confirmed Decker resigned from his role as CEO of American Aquafarms recently.

Decker, who joined American Aquafarms in 2021 after serving as CEO of Bregal Partners-backed Blue Harvest Fisheries, said in a statement that he would be auctioning off property formerly owned by American Aquafarms, which he assumed as collateral in March for a loan he gave the group.