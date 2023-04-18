Sealord-owned Australian salmon farmer Petuna is appointing Rocky Boschman as its new managing director.

Boschman will lead the Petuna Sealord Aquaculture team, reporting directly to Sealord CEO Doug Paulin.

Currently based in Canada, he has worked in the salmon industry his entire career, including roles at Marine Harvest (Mowi), and most recently as managing director of Grieg Seafood in British Columbia.

Boschman is due to start mid-year, and will replace former Petuna CEO Ruben Alvarez, who has left to lead a multi-species aquaculture development project in the Middle East.