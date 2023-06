Techano Oceanlift, a subsidiary of Nekkar, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful delivery and commissioning of a live fish transfer system for SalMar Aker Ocean's fish farm, Offshore Farm 1.

Offshore Farm 1, a joint venture established in 2021 between Norway-based salmon giant SalMar and Norway's industrial group Aker, is the world’s first offshore fish farm.

The contract for two fish transfer systems was awarded to Techano Oceanlift in March 2022.