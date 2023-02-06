The First Nations for Finfish Stewardship Coalition on Feb. 3 asked Canada Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray to stop delaying her announcement on whether she will renew at least some of the 19 salmon licenses in British Columbia's Discovery Islands.

Murray, said earlier in January she would revisit the decision and "conduct consultations" with First Nations communities and current license holders in the Discovery Islands by the end of the month.

As of Feb. 3, no decision has been made.

"The longer decisions are delayed on transition or the decision to renew licenses in what's known as Discovery Islands, the greater the impact on our rights and the greater the risk to our sector partners and economic allies," the coalition members said Friday.