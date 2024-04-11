Executives at leading fish feed companies are cautiously optimistic following Peru's announcement on Wednesday that it has more than doubled the country's anchovy fishing quota for the first season of 2024.

Peru announced a 2.475 million metric tons quota in the country's north-central waters for the season beginning April 16. The quota is significantly up from the total allowable catch of 1.09 million metric tons approved last year – a season that was subsequently cancelled to preserve fishing stocks.

"Assuming they can catch the full quota, and depending on the yield of production, the doubling of the quota is, of course, good news for the industry in Peru," feed giant BioMar CEO Carlos Diaz told IntraFish.