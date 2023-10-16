US-based feed giant Cargill is investing NOK 15 million (€1.3 million/$1.3 million) in its Innovation Center in Dirdal, Norway, to increase one of its two research locations there from four to 12 netpens.

The investment will significantly increase the group's capacity to conduct field trials on salmon feed.

Along with the expansion, an increase in the total biomass ceiling from 910 metric tons to 1,400 metric tons has also been approved. Although the total allowed biomass for both sites is unchanged at 1,560 metric tons, the increase will mean better flexibility in how feed and feeding trials are run, the company said.